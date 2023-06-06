Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT reduced its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $28,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $392.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,546. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $418.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.04.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. Bank of America lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.50.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

