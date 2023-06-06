Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Teleflex worth $132,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,339,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,075,700,000 after buying an additional 110,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Teleflex by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,035,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $410,120,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $236,381,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 803,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,553,000 after purchasing an additional 437,083 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Teleflex by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $173,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.38.

NYSE:TFX traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.95. The stock had a trading volume of 44,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,624. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.58 and its 200 day moving average is $245.65. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $286.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.73%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

