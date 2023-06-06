TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0129 on Major Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 6th. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $126.27 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00054052 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00038274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016570 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000926 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,799,811,784 coins and its circulating supply is 9,795,863,905 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

