TerraCom Limited (TER) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on June 26th

TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.
TerraCom Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.
TerraCom Company Profile
Read More
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
- 3 High-Yield Names The Institutions Are Buying
- The J.M. Smucker Co.: A Sweet Opportunity For Income Investors
- Here’s What’s Driving the Price of Carvana Higher
Receive News & Ratings for TerraCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.