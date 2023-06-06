TerraCom Limited (TER) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on June 26th

TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

TerraCom Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

TerraCom Company Profile

TerraCom Limited engages in the exploration and extraction of coal in Australia and South Africa. The company explores for hard and soft coking, thermal, and PCI coal. Its flagship property is the Blair Athol coal mine located in Clermont, Queensland. The company also holds interests in the Northern Galilee project comprising the Hughenden and the Pentland properties covering an area of approximately 2,160 square kilometers; the Clyde Park project that covers an area of approximately 133 square kilometers located in the Galilee Basin, Queensland; and the Springsure project covering an area of approximately 1,178 square kilometers located in the Central-Western Bowen basin coal mining district, Queensland.

