Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.96% of Terreno Realty worth $42,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRNO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 1,519.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.83. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $67.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

TRNO has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

