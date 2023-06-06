Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,076,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 392,137 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 3.7% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $255,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,001 shares of company stock worth $26,664,600. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 1.2 %

TSLA stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.28. The stock had a trading volume of 109,985,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,053,953. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $698.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.67.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.