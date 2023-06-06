Teton Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 69.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in AZZ by 659.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in AZZ by 563.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AZZ by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZZ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AZZ stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.58. 17,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,284. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.66%.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating.

