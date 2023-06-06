Teton Advisors Inc. Has $158,000 Stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 18,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Shares of DBD stock remained flat at $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $5.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

