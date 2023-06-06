Teton Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,422,000 after purchasing an additional 50,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,328,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,061,000 after purchasing an additional 215,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $263,769.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,912.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $29,616.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $263,769.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,439 shares in the company, valued at $624,912.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 249,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $242.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.23 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPBI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Featured Stories

