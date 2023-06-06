Teton Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 126.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MTX traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.86. The company had a trading volume of 160,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,330. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

