Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of TravelCenters of America worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 889,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20,838 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 782,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,634,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 612,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,005,000 after purchasing an additional 175,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 521,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

TA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

NASDAQ TA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.00. 1,111,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,401. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.38 and its 200-day moving average is $68.24. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $88.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

