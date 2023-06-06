Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Ultralife worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 544,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 58,875 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 3.7% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

ULBI stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $4.72. 5,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,548. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. Ultralife Co. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultralife in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,046,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,497.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,046,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,497.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 20,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $87,669.51. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,074,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,290.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 52,556 shares of company stock valued at $220,284 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

