The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Stock Position Lowered by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the quarter. Community Financial comprises approximately 2.2% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 2.25% of Community Financial worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Community Financial by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Community Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Community Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Community Financial by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Community Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Community Financial Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ TCFC traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.60. 3,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,418. The stock has a market cap of $156.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.62. The Community Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $41.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on TCFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Community Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.