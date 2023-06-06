Thematics Asset Management Acquires Shares of 2,314 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 305,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,938,320,000 after acquiring an additional 114,699 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 161,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,181,000 after purchasing an additional 78,526 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,742.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 58,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,565,000 after buying an additional 55,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $759,224,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,039.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,337 shares of company stock valued at $26,227,935. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $3.64 on Tuesday, hitting $2,070.74. 20,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,367. The company has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,919.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,672.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $2,139.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

