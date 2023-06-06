Thematics Asset Management Acquires Shares of 41,250 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989,000. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.08% of Tetra Tech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.07. The stock had a trading volume of 36,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,747. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.10. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $169.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $761,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

