Thematics Asset Management Buys New Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,952 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,000. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.06% of Tyler Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5,230.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 204,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,032,000 after buying an additional 200,967 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 750,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,957,000 after acquiring an additional 159,618 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 39.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,482,000 after purchasing an additional 111,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after buying an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,725,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $1,586,383.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,543,023.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $1,586,383.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,543,023.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total transaction of $2,274,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 49,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,876,124.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,386 shares of company stock worth $8,014,856 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $5.99 on Tuesday, reaching $392.23. The stock had a trading volume of 31,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,224. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $376.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.02. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $425.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.38.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

