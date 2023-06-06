Thematics Asset Management Invests $3.64 Million in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 162.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,113,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,643 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,057,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,707,000 after buying an additional 500,190 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.8 %

BJ stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.08. The stock had a trading volume of 431,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,306. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.75.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.