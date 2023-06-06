Thematics Asset Management Makes New $4.59 Million Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 122,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 431.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 741,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,903,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $43.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -52.60%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.