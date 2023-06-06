Thematics Asset Management Makes New Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Natixis boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 336,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $873,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,595,000 after buying an additional 126,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $84.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,810. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $85.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $67,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,824,835.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $103,805.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $67,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,824,835.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,735. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading

