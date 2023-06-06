Thematics Asset Management Purchases Shares of 121,000 Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 121,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,587,000. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.37% of Helios Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 417.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 57.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,075. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $72.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $213.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.20 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLIO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. CJS Securities began coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

