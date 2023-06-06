Thematics Asset Management Purchases Shares of 61,635 Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,000. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.16% of Applied Industrial Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $215,166.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,156,355.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE AIT traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.32. The company had a trading volume of 18,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.52. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $149.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

