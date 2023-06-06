Thematics Asset Management Purchases Shares of 93,513 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 93,513 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSGP stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.76. The company had a trading volume of 331,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,786. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.02 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.11, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

