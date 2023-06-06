Thematics Asset Management Takes Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Pool by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pool by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens raised shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.20.

Pool stock traded up $7.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.16. 71,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,369. The company’s 50-day moving average is $337.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $423.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 26.17%.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

