Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.97 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0401 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $247.25 million and $2.97 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00053902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00037445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00016312 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000995 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,163,543,198 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

