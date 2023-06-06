Thor Energy (LON:THR) Stock Price Down 4%

Thor Energy Plc (LON:THR – Get Rating) shares traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.26 ($0.00). 671,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,902,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 6.30. The firm has a market cap of £6.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.32.

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, uranium, vanadium, gold, lithium, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Molyhil tungsten-molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; the Uranium and Vanadium project situated in the Colorado and Utah; and the Ragged Range project located in Eastern Pilbara Craton, Western Australia.

