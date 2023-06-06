THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Shares Gap Up to $79.16

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.16, but opened at $88.00. THOR Industries shares last traded at $87.74, with a volume of 299,228 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on THOR Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.40.

THOR Industries Trading Up 14.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

