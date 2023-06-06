TMX Group (TSE:X) Sets New 1-Year High at $150.00

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$150.00 and last traded at C$149.75, with a volume of 7814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$149.57.

X has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

The stock has a market cap of C$8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$140.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$137.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

