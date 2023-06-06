Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.58.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TPZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Topaz Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TPZ stock opened at C$21.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.75. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$17.76 and a one year high of C$24.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08, a current ratio of 10.99 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

Topaz Energy Announces Dividend

About Topaz Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

