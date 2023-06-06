Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Topps Tiles Stock Performance

Shares of TPT stock opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.67) on Tuesday. Topps Tiles has a 12 month low of GBX 37 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 55 ($0.68). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 48.48. The firm has a market cap of £105.22 million, a PE ratio of 1,753.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.74.

Get Topps Tiles alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.87) price objective on shares of Topps Tiles in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

About Topps Tiles

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, outdoor, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles; adhesives, tile backer boards, primers, grouts, silicones, trims, doorbars, under floor heating products, insulating boards, thermostats, wet room trays, wall panels, construction boards, grates, and drainage products; cleaning and maintenance, matting, leveling, and waterproofing and tanking products; and tools and accessories.

See Also

