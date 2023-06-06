TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $25.45

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.45, but opened at $23.50. TORM shares last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 172,964 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Danske upgraded TORM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

TORM Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.31.

TORM Increases Dividend

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $447.35 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.03%. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TORM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TORM during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TORM by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TORM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in TORM by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TORM by 361.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TORM Company Profile

TORM Plc engages in the business of transporting clean and dirty petroleum products. It operates under the Tanker and Marine Exhaust segments. The Tanker segment focuses on the transportation of refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. The Marine Exhaust segment includes developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

