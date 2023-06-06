Traders Buy High Volume of Sprinklr Call Options (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,274 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 858% compared to the typical volume of 446 call options.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 100,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $1,289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,274.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprinklr news, CRO Paul Ohls sold 6,739 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $69,276.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 435,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,944.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $1,289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,274.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 776,210 shares of company stock valued at $9,623,214. 40.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 287.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 198,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 147,178 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 106,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,208,000. Institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of CXM stock traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,899,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -67.81 and a beta of 0.95. Sprinklr has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $14.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.