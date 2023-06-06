TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 8th

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TriCo Bancshares has a payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBK traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.62. 9,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $58.62. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Michael W. Koehnen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 631.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TCBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Featured Articles

