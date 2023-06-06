TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on June 23rd

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

TriCo Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TriCo Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

NASDAQ:TCBK traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $36.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,167. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.91. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $58.62.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

In other news, Director Michael W. Koehnen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 932,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,657,000 after buying an additional 120,568 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after buying an additional 84,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after buying an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,770,000 after buying an additional 52,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 925.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 36,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

