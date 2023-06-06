Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,764,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 114,506 shares during the period. Trimble makes up about 2.0% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Trimble worth $139,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Trimble by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Trimble by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 32,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its stake in Trimble by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 67,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Trimble by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 439,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after purchasing an additional 94,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $1,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Stock Up 1.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of TRMB traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,931. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.90.

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.