Trio-Tech International (TRT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Trio-Tech International (NYSE: TRT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/2/2023 – Trio-Tech International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.83. 3,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,318. The company has a market cap of $19.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trio-Tech International

In related news, Director Jason T. Adelman sold 12,500 shares of Trio-Tech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Get Rating ) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

Featured Articles

