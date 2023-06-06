trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives $1.97 Average Price Target from Analysts

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.97.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of trivago in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on trivago from $1.30 to $1.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On trivago

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 4.2% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,745,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 70,859 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in trivago by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in trivago in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 85,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

trivago Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. trivago has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. Analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

