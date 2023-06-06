Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) shares were down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.12 and last traded at $21.24. Approximately 569,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 930,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

Trupanion Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,976,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at $67,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,976,457.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $738,600. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Trupanion by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Further Reading

