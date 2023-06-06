Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Stake Increased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,552,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 11.23% of Twin Disc worth $15,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWIN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Twin Disc by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 484,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Twin Disc by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 308,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Twin Disc by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Twin Disc by 47.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.44.

About Twin Disc

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.

