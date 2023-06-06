Ultra Market Cap Reaches $63.47 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $63.47 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,023.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.41 or 0.00423372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00115096 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00023488 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00037369 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000455 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002965 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18385631 USD and is down -6.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,136,274.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

