Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Gap Up to $51.25

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.25, but opened at $54.01. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $52.30, with a volume of 204,169 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RARE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13.

Insider Activity

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.36). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.75%. The business had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $197,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $197,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

