UMA (UMA) Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week

UMA (UMA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. UMA has a market capitalization of $128.88 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can now be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00006691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UMA has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UMA Profile

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 114,163,905 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,797,744 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

