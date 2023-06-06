Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Union Bankshares Trading Up 1.0 %
Union Bankshares stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55. The company has a market cap of $99.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.80. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.32%.
Union Bankshares Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Bankshares
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 617.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 244.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Union Bankshares Company Profile
Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Union Bankshares (UNB)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.