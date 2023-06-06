United Natural Foods (UNFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) will announce its 4/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. United Natural Foods has set its FY23 guidance at $3.05-3.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $3.05-$3.90 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect United Natural Foods to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.05. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $49.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Mkm cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 45,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $1,003,632.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,797.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 976.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 579.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

