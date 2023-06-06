Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Gap Up to $36.32

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.32, but opened at $37.57. Unity Software shares last traded at $35.92, with a volume of 8,500,288 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 116,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $3,492,740.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,420.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $244,213.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 391,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,244.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 116,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $3,492,740.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,420.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,551 shares of company stock worth $9,131,702. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 711,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after buying an additional 117,106 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Unity Software by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Unity Software by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 78,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.