Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,156,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 2,665,082 shares.The stock last traded at $35.69 and had previously closed at $35.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the third quarter worth about $935,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 12.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,772,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,041,000 after purchasing an additional 314,026 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Univar Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

