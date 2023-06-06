Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $163.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.50.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $134.71 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $154.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $226,195.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Universal Health Services news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,878,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $715,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,897 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,220. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,733,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $666,857,000 after purchasing an additional 101,132 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $229,346,000 after buying an additional 125,839 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,586,639 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,652,000 after buying an additional 32,587 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

