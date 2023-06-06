UNUS SED LEO Price Tops $3.51 (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 6th. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and $1.18 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for $3.51 or 0.00012935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.00334931 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000676 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,178,169 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 930,181,592.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.51335001 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $677,776.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.