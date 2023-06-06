Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 20,239 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 297% from the previous session’s volume of 5,099 shares.The stock last traded at $19.99 and had previously closed at $19.70.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a market cap of $785.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 66.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.8% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 45,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 42,597 shares in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.