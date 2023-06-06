Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 20,239 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 297% from the previous session’s volume of 5,099 shares.The stock last traded at $19.99 and had previously closed at $19.70.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a market cap of $785.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.76%.
About Urstadt Biddle Properties
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.
