US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.95

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.95 and last traded at $41.89, with a volume of 188301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USFD. BTIG Research raised their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $99,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $99,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 3,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $124,879.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,094 shares of company stock worth $985,869. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of US Foods

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 110.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 75.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,756,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,753 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $68,956,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 33.8% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,631,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,928,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.