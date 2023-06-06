USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

USNA stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $76.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, President Jim Brown sold 12,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $811,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Jim Brown sold 12,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $811,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,580 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 64.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 318.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 152.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

